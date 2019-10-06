Without underwear: Lily-rose Depp at the film festival in London
20-year-old actress and Lily-rose Depp attended the gala screening of the film “the King”, which was part of the 63-th BFI London Film Festival, which is held in the United Kingdom since 1956.
On the red carpet Lily-rose came out in a dress from the cruise collection Chanel 2020, the dress was a white top and sheer silk skirt to the floor. The waist was emphasized by a thin belt and neckline was quite Frank.
The way Lily added black platform shoes, earrings-pendants and makeup in shades of nadovich arrow on the eyelids.
In the film, Lily-rose has played a role, but main role is played by Timothy Saleme. It is a historical film by Australian Director David Michaud, in a scenario inspired by historical Chronicles of William Shakespeare’s “Henry IV, part 1, Henry IV, part 2” and “Henry V”.