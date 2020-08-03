Wizz Air re-canceled all flights from Ukraine to Estonia
Photo: aviakompaniya.com
Estonia has banned flights from Ukraine
Resumed flights from three Ukrainian cities to Tallinn only lasted a day and was repeatedly denied.
The low-cost airline Wizz Air has cancelled recently resumed flights from Ukraine to Estonia due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation. On Monday, August 3, reports ERR.
It is noted that the Estonian Ministry of economy allows air traffic with the countries where the ratio of the incidence of coronavirus in the last 14 days do not exceed 25 cases per 100 thousand population.
The low-cost carrier Wizz Air has resumed flights from Kiev, Lviv and Kharkiv to Tallinn last Thursday, after Ukrainian index was 24.5.
However, after receipt of statistics on 31 July the flights on Saturday and Sunday had to be cancelled — in Ukraine, the incidence rate has grown to 28.
We will remind, the first basestone has banned flights from Ukraine in early July. The reason was high incidence of coronavirus in Ukraine.
