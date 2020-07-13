Wizz Air will restore flights from Ukraine to UAE
Photo: wizzair.com
Flights between the two countries were suspended a few years ago, but now will resume on 1 October.
From 1 October, the airline Wizz Air plans to restore direct flights between Ukraine and the UAE, which was suspended several years ago. This is evidenced by information in the reservation system Monday, July 13.
The company intends to operate flights between Odessa and the capital of UAE — Abu Dhabi. The city is located 140 km from Dubai. Ticket sales open for flights with a frequency of twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.
It is noted that the flights in October from Odessa to Abu Dhabi is at least 1460 UAH, from Abu Dhabi to Odessa — 870 UAH. The lowest rate of Basic only provides for the carriage of hand Luggage with dimensions up to 40 × 30 × 20 cm and weighing up to 10 kg.
The flights will be created to perform in Abu Dhabi, a subsidiary of Wizz Air. The route network also includes flights to Yerevan, Sofia, Athens, Tbilisi, Alexandria, Larnaca, Katowice, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Budapest.
Earlier, Wizz Air has resumed flights from Ukraine to a number of European countries. The airline encourages its passengers to register landing and buy the services online.
It was also reported that the airline Wizz air opened a base in Lviv. Also the low-cost airline has launched several new destinations from the city — in Germany, Estonia, Portugal, Denmark and Poland.
korrespondent.net