Wizz Air will start on 17 routes from Ukraine to Italy
Photo: aviakompaniya.com
Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air intends to launch 17 routes from five Ukrainian cities in Italy. It is reported avianews.com with reference to the reservation system low-cost Monday, July 20.
Indicated that six of the flights will open in August and October, the rest in the summer schedule 2021, starting in late March.
The route network from Kiev will include six areas, from Lviv and Odessa – in the four directions, from Kharkov – two routes from Zaporozhye is one.
Thus, Wizz Air will operate flights to Italy from all Ukrainian airports, which are now flying.
On many routes the airline will compete with other Irish loukostera Ryanair. He has already launched 11 destinations from Kiev, Lviv, Odessa and Kharkov to Italy and plans to expand its route network from the city in six directions in 2021.
Kiev:
- Bologna – from 29 March 2021, three times a week
- Venice (Treviso) – August 14, 2020 godate times a week
- Catania – from 29 March 2021 2 times a week
- Milan (Malpensa) – March 28, 2021, four times a week
- Naples – August 14, 2020 three times a week
- Rome (Fiumicino) – March 28, 2021 five times a week
Lviv:
- Verona – 29 March 2021 twice a week
- Catania – March 30, 2021, godda times a week
- Milan (Malpensa) – August 14, 2020 godda times a week
- Rome (Ciampino) – 16 Aug 2020 godda times a week
Odessa:
- Bologna – from 30 March 2021 twice a week
- Venice (Treviso) from 29 March 2021 twice a week
- Milan (Malpensa) – 29 March 2021 twice a week
- Rome (Fiumicino) – 29 March 2021 twice a week
Zaporozhye:
- Milan (Malpensa) from October 27, 2020 two times a week
Kharkov:
- Venice (Treviso) from 30 March 2021 twice a week
- Milan (Malpensa) – from October 26 to 2020 two times a week
We will remind, for the first six months of 2020, passenger traffic Ukrainian airlines decreased by 67% compared to the same period a year earlier. Six months have transported 2 million people.
korrespondent.net