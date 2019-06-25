Wladimir Klitschko almost died during a vacation in Spain (video)
Famous Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitschko nearly died during a holiday in Spain. On Board a rented yacht, where 43-year-old athlete, together with family and friends were sent from Majorca to Ibiza, a fire broke out.
About the same time, Vladimir told the newspaper “Bild”. The incident occurred at 1:30 in the night from Sunday to Monday, when the ship was 180 miles from shore.
“Everything went well thanks to the firehouse of Palma de Mallorca, and our team on Board, the members of which did everything possible to bring the situation under control and to evacuate all ashore as soon as possible”, — commented on the incident Wladimir Klitschko.
According to preliminary information, the fire broke out in the engine room of the vessel.
By the way, Wladimir Klitschko posted on Twitter a video filled with foam of the boat that the middle of the night fire works.
“Careful what you wish for: destiny took my desire more adrenaline too literally. Don’t worry: we’re all right”, — wrote Vladimir in the social network.
.
Photo Instagram
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter