Wladimir Klitschko has decided to finally “hang the gloves”
Wladimir Klitschko
The former world champion on Boxing in superheavy weight under version WBO, IBF, WBA, and by the authoritative Ring magazine Wladimir Klitschko finally decided on their further professional career.
43-year-old Olympic champion XXVI 1996 Olympics in Atlanta has denied the rumors about his return to professional Boxing and said that he was going to engage in other activities.
“I decided to stop Boxing and to engage in other activities. I never thought that losing a fight with Anthony Joshua will be my victory. I’ve had a lot of victories, but after the match at Wembley, I realized the most important thing. I used to think that defeats to me can not exist. That defeat is not an option, but today I know that passionate loss is still a variant”,-quotes Klitschko The Sun.
Recall that in his last fight Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017 lost by knockout in the 11th round of Anthony Joshua.
After 4 months after the fight at Wembley Klitschko retired from Boxing, saying: “I have achieved all dreamed about, and now I want to start my second career after sport”.