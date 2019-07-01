Wladimir Klitschko made an important statement about your career
Former world champion WBO, IBF, IBO and WBA heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, who recently almost died during a holiday in Spain, made an important statement about his possible return to the ring.
“I decided to stop Boxing and switch to another field. I’ve never won so much as after the defeat of Anthony Joshua. I had a lot of victories, but what I realized after the fight at Wembley, more important than any success. I used to think that failure is not an option. Today I know that passionate failure is the path of development. Now my battlefield is different, and I’m focusing on his second career — getting my doctorate and teaching“—the words the 43-year-old boxer edition of the Sun.
Recall, Vladimir Klitschko was offered a contract for 120 million dollars for three fights. Soon, information appeared that the team of Ukrainian made an interesting offer to the former world champion American Shannon Briggs, but before the official negotiations it never came.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter