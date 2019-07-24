Wladimir Klitschko plans to intervene in the situation of beating the mother of his child boyfriend, media
Wladimir Klitschko plans to soon visit a former lover and his baby Mama Hayden panettiere, reports RadarOnline.
The scandalous relations of Hayden, in which the American actress had been physically abused by her current boyfriend, came to her former common law husband, the newspaper notes.
As reported by a source close to the former world champion in the heavyweight division, Klitschko was furious and decided to intervene.
“Vladimir was furious when he learned about one. They may be several miles from each other, raising children together, but he will never stand back from the one who hurt the mother of his child”, – quotes the edition familiar with the situation source.
It is also reported that Vladimir made contact with Hayden back in may, when the first rumors that boyfriend American women Bryan Hickerson raises her hand. Now Klitschko is planning soon to visit America, to make sure that the mother of his daughter is all right.