Wladimir Klitschko responded to the prospect of a rematch with fury
Vladimir Klitschko. Auf Wiedersehen?
Former world champion in superheavy weight Vladimir Klitschko commented on the upcoming fight between Tyson fury and DevTeam Wilder, and appreciated the chance to conduct his bout with fury.
The Ukrainian Boxing legend said that his rematch with fury is excluded.
“I want fury defeated Wilder, believe it or not. And then there needs to be a rematch between me and fury. But no, I don’t announce his return. Mark my words, I’m not going to pursue a rematch with him”, – quotes the words Klitschko thenational.ae.
But this does not mean that Vladimir will not play a match with another boxer.
“Victory fury over Wilder can open many new doors in the heavyweight division. Wilder is going to win by knockout, and expects fury to win on points.
The winner of the fight fury – Wilder in the future can meet with Anthony Joshua. Anthony came to himself after losing to Ruiz last summer, so we’ll see how everything goes. Perhaps, at the end of 2020 we will have a world champion in hevewae” – predicted Klitschko.
Last fight Vladimir held in April 2017 vs Anthony Joshua. The game in London was won by the British a technical knockout in the 11th round.
Duel vs fury Klitschko held in the fall of 2015. That fight Vladimir lost on points, losing out to the Briton champion belts under versions IBF and WBO, and also the title of super champion by the WBA.
Recall that a rematch between fury and Wilder will be held on February 22 in Las Vegas.