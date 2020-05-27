Wladimir Klitschko returned all the belts, lost in a battle with fury
Ex-world champion in hevewae Vladimir Klitschko returned all the championship belts, which he lost in a lost battle Tyson fury in November 2015, according to mixsport.pro.
We will remind, the Ukrainian then lost the titles WBA Super, IBF and WBO.
Later, however, all three organizations have ordered the “Gypsy king” new “belts”, and the Ukrainians returned the old one. This move was a recognition of the achievements of Vladimir Klitschko before the world Boxing.
1 June 2020 these belts will be exhibited in Kyiv in the Museum of the Klitschko brothers, which will celebrate the sixth anniversary since its opening.
Now Klitschko helps the former absolute world champion in the heavyweight Evander Holyfield is ready to return to the ring.
We will remind, in the autumn of 2018 Vladimir Klitschko was awarded the championship belt WBC – one who throughout his professional career he didn’t fight, because this zone in the period from 2004 to 2005 and from 2008 to 2013 belonged to his older brother Vitali.