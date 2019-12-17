Wladimir Klitschko was among the nominees for the title of “Best boxer of the decade”
Wladimir Klitschko
The American Association of journalists writing about Boxing (BBWA) presented the nominees for the award, Joe Louis Fighter of the Decade, which is awarded to the best boxer of the decade (2010-2019).
Among the contenders for the prestigious award – a former world champion on Boxing heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko, reports sportarena.com.
Also to win the nomination: Saul Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Andre ward.
The winner of the awards Joe Louis Fighter of the Decade will be announced January 17.
The best boxer of the last decade (2000-2009) was recognized as the Filipino Pacquiao.