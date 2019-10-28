Woe to them: a friend of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk told about her condition
The family of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is supposedly to be treated for brain cancer at a private clinic, keep the information the defense and only indirectly confirmed her diagnosis. Relatives said earlier that now the actress feels and experiences the same thing and sick with cancer children, who at the time was supported by Anastasia.
The terrible disease “the perfect nanny” confirmed her friend Vyacheslav Manucharov. However, he stressed that he did not intend to comment on the health of colleagues, and understands the relatives created around Zavorotnyuk information vacuum.
“They only want peace, and that they had not been touched. Give to live”, — said Vyacheslav Manucharov in the program “You wouldn’t believe.”
He added that Anastasia is very strongly fighting the disease.
“Woe to them. The terrible disease. This is the phase that must be overcome. Nastya plowed. And at some point forgot about health. Today the Banquet is tomorrow the hunger strike. If you refuse, tomorrow you can not call”, — said Vyacheslav.
He also resented the impudence of journalists who offered him a large fee for provocation — I wanted to film it with a bouquet of flowers comes to home Zavorotniuk to scout anything about her health.
“I got a call, was offered a fee. I came to the house of Nastia with a bouquet of flowers. There is nothing sacred in people. It’s horrible that now all want to take it off, ask for a photo. Why pry into her private life? To be on duty at the home and garden” — was indignant Manucharov.
We will remind, relatives of the car crash has created an official Instagram page to its support which refutes the information fakes. They confirmed that the actress is undergoing treatment, but the diagnosis is not known.
“She was in a coma, has never been connected to the ventilator, not to fall into a state of stupor, memory loss, altered consciousness, paralysis or complete atrophy of the muscles. It’s all fiction!”, — written informed close stars.
Their advice on how to overcome cancer, shared his famous actress Alexandra Zakharova, defeated the disease.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter