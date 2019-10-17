Woke up to the crackling of the falling tree: in the North-East US hit ‘bomb cyclone’
On Thursday more than half a million people in the North-East of the country woke up in darkness. The reason was strong wind and rain that season covered the region.
Strong winds brought down trees on power lines. More than 225,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts were without electricity on Thursday, October 17, morning, report poweroutage.us and the Agency for emergency situations of the state.
In Maine in the dark were 196 000 homes and businesses in new York of around 41,000, according to the Poweroutage.us 8:31 am.
Acadia National Park in Maine on Wednesday before the storm evacuated one of its largest campsites. It is reported that due to bad weather burn out electrical transformers along the northeast coast.
The Massachusetts state police tweeted that he had received “numerous reports of fallen trees and dangling wires” on Interstate 90 from Springfield to Deerfield. In some cases the road was blocked.
In Boston on Thursday at Logan international airport, the wind was 70 mph (in 112.6 km/h), and in Yarmouth on Cape cod, recorded a wind gust of 88 mph (of 141.6 km/h).
In Amityville on long island outside new York city during a storm, struck an empty building. Police said no one was hurt and the other buildings in the area are not damaged.
In dozens of schools from Connecticut North to Maine canceled classes.
Rebecca Casserly from Everett, Massachusetts, said that he woke up at 1:30 from the crash of a large tree that fell on her house.
“I flew from my bed and saw complete darkness. When I opened the door, however, he saw nothing but green,” said the woman. She added that the fallen tree blocked her path to the street.
Meteorologists predicted that the storm will pass through the “bombogenesis”, that is 24 hours the pressure drops by 24 millibars that will lead to “air cyclone”. Usually it is characterized by intense winds, heavy rains and dangerous surf.