Woman amputated both legs and both hands after she licked her own dog (photo)
The inhabitant of American state Ohio, a hairdresser and salon owner Marie Trainer was in the hospital with sepsis after her body became infected, inscribed with the dog’s saliva.
At first Marie had nausea and back pain, began racing temperature. As writes the edition People, the American decided that he had contracted the flu. However, the case was more serious. Marie was urgently hospitalized. Her condition was rapidly deteriorating. The gangrene began. The body was discovered by capnocytophaga — a genus of bacteria that are commonly found in the mouth of dogs and cats. They can be transmitted to humans through bites and scratches. Mary’s doctors believed that two dogs living in her house, was able to bring the bacteria through a small scratch that was on the hand of the hostess. “They always licked me,” says Marie.
The patient was plunged into a coma for ten days. When he awoke, the Trainer found that she amputated both arms and both legs. It was the only way to save her life. The trainer went into a state of shock and could not believe what happened. “It was very hard to find that they removed my feet and hands. It’s hard to accept this,” holding back tears, says the American.
Mary’s husband Matthew, whom she married for 32 years, her moral support, helps her to dress, feed.
Despite the incident, Marie still loves their Pets and wants to leave the hospital to meet them. However, it was a long course of rehabilitation. She was in the hospital for a total of 80 days.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter