“Woman award”: Kateryna Kuhar surprised spicy photos in bath
One of the three judges of the show “Dances with stars z” Catherine Kuchar, who spoke strongly about the project, surprised fans a very candid photo.
Unusual photo Kuchar has posted on his page in Instagram.
Such a move fans have socil “spicy”, since Katherine is known for its austerity to the show.
Photo naked “strict judge” posing while sitting in a bath filled with gold paint.
In fairness it should be noted that fans are visible only his head, shoulders and arms of a dancer, her skin covered with gold. In the hand Catherine is holding a glass of champagne and touching looks into the lens.
“Why do women love so much hot water? — Because they are messengers of hell and often homesick…”, — wrote the star of the show.
Catherine also added that it looks forward to the second broadcast “Tanzu…”, which is preparing to experience new emotions and get a portion of inspiration.
Followers supported her on part of waiting for a new edition of the show: “Ready to hear Your consummate it!”, “Catherine you are the star of the project. Unique and unforgettable”, “look Forward to”.
However, many did not fail to admire Catherine, calling her enthusiastic various names, including expensive comparing awards and royalty: “Divine. Cleopatra”, “VI Yak nagrada Oscar require good potruditsya you dwellers zapoluchit”, “I Hope it’s not bad for You”, “I’m not a ballerina, but such a blessing Yak , VI CE for less complex, but if Baciu podn photos, zabuvay svoï Nedeli”, “the Golden woman!, Very beautiful!!!”.
In turn, the air show after the show’s office, Barbir and Dzmitry Zhuk, who dedicated his dance of the dead in 1997, another Royal personage- – Princess Diana, Kuchar spoke about how her fate is tied to Lady Di. According to her, the Princess also wanted to be a ballerina. And when all her friends were listening to Spice Girls, Catherine dreamed of making the impossible dream and realized it.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the husband of Catherine Kuchar, the Premier National Opera house Alexander Stoyanov was awarded the honorary title people’s artist of Ukraine. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Ukraine.
