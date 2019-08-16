Woman is tired of the unwanted attention of neighbors and found a way to keep

Some neighbors are extremely curious, and therefore have either to tolerate or to look for a way out.

Resourceful woman to be able to solve this problem.

People from the neighboring private house watched with interest for what she’s doing, but the feeling is not pleasant.

When the patience ended, the woman began to think how this can change. And found a way.

She independently built a fence.

Dug holes, set the poles and poured cement.

Then it’s time to build the fence. Even Windows managed to do! Glass it is coated with lacquer, making it matte.

Now the neighbors can’t peek.

Garland added comfort, and thanks to their light seen from outside through the glass now not even a shadow.

Now the house was really nice, and other people’s attention no longer interferes with life.

