Woman nearly killed by a kangaroo, she received terrible injuries and almost lost an eye (photos, video)
A resident of the Australian state of Victoria named Dean was walking with his dog when the dog she let off the leash, chased a large male kangaroo. Dean tried to intervene, and then the kangaroo attacked her.
“I tried to take the dog, but was not aware that was three or four metres behind the kangaroo. I felt panicked and decided that he was surrounded on all sides,” recalls the Australian. The animal knocked the woman down and began to strike and jump on it. It snatched a piece of meat from her legs. Dean lay face down, knowing that if she hadn’t flipped face down, then kangaroo it would literally gutted. She had nothing left to do but wait until the attack stops. Dean was pretty good at playing opossum, and kangaroo eventually left her alone.
As reported 9news.com the Australian needed surgery in connection with the wounds on his leg. She also put 25 stitches in the face (Dean nearly lost his eye) and was treated throughout the body.
Local authorities say they sympathize with the victim, but she shouldn’t have to ignore hanging around warning dog owners calling to keep their Pets with leashes. Because of the drought kangaroos are now getting close to human habitation. And they can be dangerous, protecting what you think is their territory.
Dean herself admits their mistake and does not blame the kangaroo. “I felt his panic. And I sympathize with him, poor thing,” she says.
