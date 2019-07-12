Woman on fire: Kim Kardashian in a new ad campaign KKW Beauty
38-year-old Kim Kardashian, who just last week announced the launch of tonal resources for the body, once again pleased fans of the new line. July 19, will start selling “fire” collection Sooo Fire from KKW Beauty. Traditionally, advertising a new product will be Kim.
Yesterday she posted to Instagram and Twitter first promosyon. On it the wife of Kanye West posing in red-orange leather corset by Thierry Mugler and with a lighted match in his teeth. Image complements platinum locks (sure it’s a wig), dark eyebrows and red eye shadow.
Collection Sooo inspired by Fire, as you have already guessed, fire.
I wanted to create something fun and totally different from what we did before. I’m so glad to see all the beauty the images that you create using the cosmetics from my line,
— she wrote in microblogging.
The line includes: eye shadow palette with ten warm shades; three metallic eyeliner (gold, bronze and copper) and three lip gloss with a glossy finish. A full set will cost $ 115 (about 7 300 RUB).
Own cosmetic brand has become a celebrity for literally a gold mine. The status of mothers of large families is $ 350 million, in 2018, she took the 30-th position in the list of 100 highest-paid stars, and 54th place in the ranking of selfmade-U.S. women, according to Forbes.