Woman on scooter broke into the wedding photo and the laugh Network

| July 25, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Женщина на скутере ворвалась в свадебные фото и рассмешила Сеть

Best photobomb of the year!

Of kenyata Jefferson became the star of social networks in just a few seconds. And helped her love for riding a scooter, reports lux.fm.

American from Omaha just currently riding with her husband happily. And then suddenly on the horizon appeared a wedding photo shoot. But to brake it was too late and African-American curvy fun in a mini drove past the lens.

And this moment, was decorated with festive images. The steep emotions of the woman exceeded the serious faces of the bride and witnesses, and then shattered social networks, and even got in the world media.

Just success, otherwise you will not tell!

Женщина на скутере ворвалась в свадебные фото и рассмешила Сеть

Женщина на скутере ворвалась в свадебные фото и рассмешила Сеть

Женщина на скутере ворвалась в свадебные фото и рассмешила Сеть

novosti-n.org

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.