Woman on scooter broke into the wedding photo and the laugh Network
July 25, 2019
Best photobomb of the year!
Of kenyata Jefferson became the star of social networks in just a few seconds. And helped her love for riding a scooter, reports lux.fm.
American from Omaha just currently riding with her husband happily. And then suddenly on the horizon appeared a wedding photo shoot. But to brake it was too late and African-American curvy fun in a mini drove past the lens.
And this moment, was decorated with festive images. The steep emotions of the woman exceeded the serious faces of the bride and witnesses, and then shattered social networks, and even got in the world media.
Just success, otherwise you will not tell!
novosti-n.org
