Woman stabbed in a subway station in Brooklyn
July 9, 2019 | News | No Comments|
During the fight the 30-year-old woman was stabbed at a subway station in Brooklyn, writes the New York Post.
On Monday evening, July 8, the victim was in the subway station Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road in Brownsville, when between her and another woman and a fight ensued.
During the fight the suspect, which, according to police estimates, about 20 years old, struck the victim multiple stab wounds, mostly on the face, neck and hands.
The wounded were taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The suspect is not yet arrested, police are investigating the details of the murder.
READ "Bring a friend": Russians began to issue checks in the morgue with the words, "see you again!"