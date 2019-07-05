Woman stole food to Whole Foods, the police did what no one expected
Woman caught stealing food in a new York Whole Foods July 4, was to be arrested.
But when arrived at the scene the police, they did a very unexpected thing — paid for taken woman food and not have to hold her, says CBS.
The reaction of women to this act were tears of gratitude.
“It was a very beautiful, real moment,” he wrote on Twitter Bozymowski Paul, who witnessed the incident.
“She was extremely emotional. She could not speak. She just looked at me and said, “Thank you”, — told about the incident police Lieutenant Louis Sojo.
Three officers on 4 July were on duty near Union square and went to Whole Foods to eat. As soon as they entered the trading room, the guard motioned for them to come to him — he detained the woman, covered products.
“We looked in her bag. All that we saw, it was packing with food. There’s nothing more we saw. There were only necessities. We haven’t even discussed this. We just gave each other the sign to go to the cashier,” — said the officer of Asandi Cuevas.
Police carried the woman to the cashier, and each of them paid $ 10 to cover the cost of her food taken.
“You know, I’ve been doing this for 22 years. This is not the first time I paid for a meal. You don’t do this all the time, but you look at someone’s face and realize that they need your help and they are really hungry,” he said Sojo.
According to witnesses, the incident touched not only the woman.
“I know that these are things that probably happen all the time, but no one notices, and I’m glad this case is noticed,” said Bozymowski.
Head of Department, staffed by officers Terrance Monaghan shared a photo of the incident, noting: “the Police, like Lieutenant Soda and officers Cuevas and Rivera from the strategic response unit, — kind-hearted cops who quietly do good deeds for needy new Yorkers”.