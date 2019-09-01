Women after 40 to maintain health requires Biotin
Biotin belongs to the vitamins of group B, designated as B7 and H. This feature is required for women after 40 to maintain perfect hair and skin and to maintain health.
Vitamin B7 reduces the level of harmful cholesterol and helps to regulate the amount of sugar in the blood. Biotin facilitates the body’s absorption of fats, carbohydrates, proteins and convert them into energy. This ingredient improves the thyroid gland and adrenal glands, improves metabolism, prevents the development of neuropathy and reduces the level of low density lipoproteins.
Women who turned 40 years of age, to replenish the valuable vitamin, it is recommended to include in your diet avocado, sea fish, carrots, almonds, various berries, eggs. Biotin for perfect skin and hair and contains special additives, but before accepting, you should consult your doctor.