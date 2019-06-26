Women choose a partner by smell of sweat
Scientists say that when choosing a partner women are guided by the smell of his sweat. Each person has their own individual smell, which is perceived differently by members of the opposite sex, writes
It is noted that odor is not only when a person sweats. In the body healthy men are constantly working glands that produce secretions. According to “flavor” the woman immediately detects smells good partner for her or not. Such sensitivity to the odor evolved in the process of evolution and is needed to produce genetically healthy offspring.
Earlier, Australian scientists came to the conclusion that women distinguish married men from bachelors smell. They gathered a group of men aged 18 to 35 years old and was sent to physical education. T-shirt with traces of sweat were given a sniff of 82 women. In the end it turned out that the bachelor comes a stronger smell than married. According to experts, this indicates elevated levels of testosterone in singles. These men and women are considered more attractive and masculine.