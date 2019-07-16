Women don’t want to confess in loud snoring, which is dangerous for their health
Women snore as well as men — often and loudly. But they refuse to be associated with this feature that becomes a problem because it prevents to diagnose apnea is a very dangerous health condition.
It is considered that rude and loud snoring is a predominantly male trait, however, which writes “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”, has shown the ability to snore in the power of women are equal to men. After the 1913 survey of women and men, American scientists have found that the average loudness of snoring in women is 50 decibels, in men only slightly more, about 52 decibels.
In 2009, the media reported about the inhabitant of great Britain that became the record holder for snoring, sensors recorded her 111 decibels, with the noise volume of a jackhammer at a distance of one meter. But, according to a new study, women are often unwilling to admit to themselves the problem of loud snoring. For example, during the initial phase of the survey only a third (31%) snoring women responded affirmatively to the question whether they snore during sleep. At the same time, said the scientists, from the mass participants in the project only in the group of the most loud snoring volunteers, women accounted for 40%.
“Women snore as loudly as men, but they assess your snoring as mild or moderate and are less likely to report it as severe or very severe”, — stated in the summary of the authors work.
According to them, such feminine coquetry turns against themselves as women. Hiding from doctors the truth about your snoring, they prevent the diagnosis of sleep apnea. The scientists report States that “more than 90% of women with sleep apnea, the condition may be undiagnosed,” which in the long run will only lead to disturbances in health.