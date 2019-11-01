Women give up Smoking harder than men
In the materials devoted to the Smoking cessation study, which was presented at the Canadian Congress on cardiovascular diseases, said that women are about two times harder to quit Smoking than men. To help women overcome a dangerous addiction may be a special medical support of the process of quitting cigarettes.
Smoking is still one of the key factors of premature death worldwide. Many people experience great difficulty when attempting to quit Smoking on their own, and now scientists have found that the probability of such difficulties is highly dependent on gender.
Statistics accumulated by medical institutions in Toronto, says that being a female reduces the probability to quit Smoking is approximately two times. Explaining the observed phenomenon, the canadian scientists say that all matter in the physiological and psychological characteristics of women.
“Among quit Smoking women very often develop problems such as anxiety and depression. Plus, women hinder fight tobacco dependence factors such as hormonal disruption and lack of access to medications with effective treatment regimens. Another complicating factor in the situation — social” — say the authors of a large-scale study, which was conducted over several years.