Women in the United States paleontologists wore false beards to fight sexism
The scientific world still looks down upon women. In the entire history of the Nobel prize since 1901, women have received awards only 52 times (including twice — Maria Sklodowska-Curie, who received the prize in physics, and chemistry).
Among American paleontologists women’s unit. Tired of the sexism in academia, the researcher began to protest: they decided to wear false beards to them was considered. The idea belongs to Ellen Currano, paleobotanic who teaches at the University of Wyoming.
Serrano complained to her friend, the Director lexi Jamieson Marsh, I’m tired to be invisible — for example, when the television experts are needed, always encouraged her male colleagues. “I said to myself, if I just wear a beard, maybe then they will listen,” says the researcher.
Currano friend planted the idea for a documentary, which was named “Project of bearded women: a slap in the face to science” (The Bearded Lady Project: Challenging the Face of Science).
The project is dedicated to women geologists, paleontologists, and representatives of other Sciences about the Earth. In addition to the two documentaries, it includes website and exhibition, which presents about a hundred photographs of women paleontologists with glued beards. Heroines require equal pay, equal rights and opportunities with men.