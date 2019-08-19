“Women love more”: ex-“brilliant” Sobyanin commented on the rumors about his bisexuality
A lover of performances in the occupied territories, the Russian actress and TV presenter, former soloist of group “Brilliant” Anna Semenovich decided to communicate with their fans. Stories Instagram, the singer answered a series of questions, among which was the interest of the subscribers about her sexual orientation, writes Woman.ru.
The question was asked with the implication: in the Network there are rumors that the actress is bisexual.
Clearly tired of this kind of “guesswork”, Semenovich decided once and for all to put an end to this already intimate question.
Therefore, in response to the question: “Say You are bisexual. Is that so?” she wrote: “Sex, like to do only with men, but love women more, they are beautiful”.
The newspaper reminds that the 39-year-old Anna Semenovich has repeatedly talked about the desire to start a family, but is she had. Even attractive shapes did not help the singer find happiness, she had a husband, but she divorced.
Daniel Mishin, a former husband of Anna, has revealed the details of marriage with the singer. He argued that family life with S. was marred by empty refrigerator, quarrels and a complete lack of intimacy. The divorce was accompanied by a series of scandals, but now, when the singer admitted “sympathy” for women, it does not seem strange.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the past year, Anna Semenovich appeared in the database “Peacemaker”. The reason is “conscious violation of the state border of Ukraine with purpose of penetration into the occupied by Russian invaders in the Crimea, participation in attempts to legalize the annexation of the Crimea”.
