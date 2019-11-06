Women must fake an orgasm: scientists have named the cause
Researchers from the University of Texas in the U.S. surveyed 998 women came as a result to a surprising conclusion about the benefits of orgasm. It turns out that women need to fake an orgasm if they want to experience it in reality writes “Magicforum”.
The study showed that those ladies who are engaged in simulated orgasm in an attempt to experience this feeling yourself, often achieve their goals, compared to those who have the same desire, but prefer their partners not to lie.
The researchers believe that imitation of orgasm as a psychological exercise can be helpful. However, if the woman has been doing this for years, and haven’t encountered a real orgasm, it only hurts himself the relations and satisfaction of women from intimate life.
It is sad, but one in three women who took part in the survey, ever (!) have not experienced orgasm during sex. The more important method, which shows its strength — women can fake an orgasm, because practice shows that it will bring them closer to the desired embodiment.
Also statistics showed that more than half of women regularly fake orgasms. For many of them it is a way to spare the feelings of their spouse or partner, and just quickly finish is not very pleasant for them, long ago became the unpleasant duty of sexual intimacy. Sometimes faking an orgasm suggests that the quality of sex for a long time already does not satisfy a woman. Again, she doesn’t want to talk about this with the man to spare his ego.
As previously reported “FACTS”, scientists have unraveled the mystery of female orgasm with rabbits. In particular, researchers from the University of Cincinnati and Yale University have managed to find out some details about the evolutionary nature of the female orgasm. In doing so, the experts helped rabbits and antidepressants.
