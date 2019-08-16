Women shared their secrets in the fight against gray hair
Although most women prefer the hair coloring, choosing some very unexpected ways to cover the gray.
Edition of the Sun has interviewed over two thousand women to find out in what ways he use to cover the gray. As it turned out, women think that being gray is normal after the age of 50 years and for men is 40. The first gray hair in men participating in the survey, average started appearing in 37 years.
Many participants of the survey told that plucked the first gray hair. Others were more brightly dressed, to use the outfit to distract attention from the gray, and somebody started to wear a hat.
Approximately 40% of women prefer to dye your hair to hide the gray. Some said that a small gray they are well managed to hide by using highlighting or other staining methods, which do not need to paint all of the hair from the ends to the roots. Many use coloring shampoos, masks and balms at home.
Among the most interesting ways to get rid of gray hair was shaving bald and to cover gray hairs with mascara. Apparently, the black sticky hair embarrassing, women is smaller than the strands of gray.