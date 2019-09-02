Women team of Ukraine won five medals at the European championship on Boxing (photos)
Women’s team of Ukraine in Boxing performed well at the continental championship, which was held in the Spanish capital, winning five medals, informs an official site of Federation of Boxing of Ukraine.
In the medal standings, our team took 9th place.
Silver medal in the weight category over 81 kg won Tatiana Shevchenko, which is the first medal of the continental championship.
Four bronze medals were won by: Anna Hunt (to 48 kg),
Tatyana Kob (up to 51 kg),
Maria Bova (64 kg)
and Anastasia Chernogolovka (up to 81 kg).
Note that Hunting, Chernogolovka and Bova has won bronze medals in 2018, and the ber became the silver prize-winner in 2016.
Compared to FOUR-2018 Ukrainian women managed to improve the result.
Recall that in 2018, the women’s team of Ukraine won four medals (1 silver and 3 bronze) at EURO in Bulgaria.