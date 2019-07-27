Women with a large waist size by one third more likely to die young

| July 27, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Scientists from the University of Iowa conducted a study that showed that women with a large waist size by one third more likely to die young, even with a normal body index. Article relevant content published in The Sun.

Женщины с большим объемом талии на треть чаще умирают молодыми

Specialists monitor 156 624 women aged 50 to 79 years for 20 years. The result revealed that women with normal BMI, but a waist size greater than 88 cm, the risk of death 31% higher than lean women with a normal index of weight of a body. The two main causes of premature of death are cardiovascular disease and cancer, having a close relationship with obesity.

Professor Wei Bao, head of research at the University of Iowa, said on this occasion: “We need to look not only on body weight but also on shape. As it turned out, a normal indicator of body mass index is not a guarantee of good health. A fundamental role in this respect plays the waist. If it is big, there is a high likelihood of death of women for any reason”.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.