Women with a large waist size by one third more likely to die young
Scientists from the University of Iowa conducted a study that showed that women with a large waist size by one third more likely to die young, even with a normal body index. Article relevant content published in The Sun.
Specialists monitor 156 624 women aged 50 to 79 years for 20 years. The result revealed that women with normal BMI, but a waist size greater than 88 cm, the risk of death 31% higher than lean women with a normal index of weight of a body. The two main causes of premature of death are cardiovascular disease and cancer, having a close relationship with obesity.
Professor Wei Bao, head of research at the University of Iowa, said on this occasion: “We need to look not only on body weight but also on shape. As it turned out, a normal indicator of body mass index is not a guarantee of good health. A fundamental role in this respect plays the waist. If it is big, there is a high likelihood of death of women for any reason”.