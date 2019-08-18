Women with severe sleep apnea at risk of developing a dangerous disease
Scientists from the University of Gothenburg concluded that women with severe sleep apnea may be at more risk of developing cancer. Probable cause is the combined effect of female sex hormones and activation of stress.
A study published in the European Respiratory Journal, are based on analyses of registry data collected in the European database ESADA, which includes a total of about 20,000 adult patients with obstructive sleep apnea. As expected, older age increases the risk of cancer, but adjustment for age, sex, body mass index (BMI), Smoking and alcohol consumption, also showed a possible link between intermittent hypoxia at night and malignant neoplasm. The dependence was mostly applicable to women, more weakly observed in men.
“Our results indicate that the risk of cancer is increased two to three times among women with severe sleep apnea. It is impossible to say what are the underlying causes of the Association, but it clearly indicates the importance of continuing research,” said scientists.
The attention of specialists was focused mostly on one form of cancer — malignant melanoma. Cancer of the breast or of the uterus can now become a new area of study. It is not excluded that the reason of cancer development is the combined effect of female sex hormones and activation of stress related to sleep apnea, which causes weakening of the immune system.