Women’s horoscope for September 2019
Astrologers told what surprises do the stars in September and gave valuable advice to work around issues side and pass the life exams. Everything is in your hands, so they cannot be omitted.
The first month of autumn presents us with a star pattern, full of tranquility and rare aspects of the planets, which would reinforce and complement each other’s effects. So the main thing is, um, astrologers, coming September will be extremely harmonious month, filled with a kaleidoscope of events. And each Zodiac Sign it will bring something of their own.
Aries Woman
The rams should stay in good shape throughout the month, which will be brimming with fluids of high activity. The entire month of Aries may experience an irresistible urge to interfere in other people’s plans, to give advice, even if it was not asked. Astrologers advise to avoid conflict, even trivial. Petty quarrels and misunderstandings under the influence of Mars, who settled in maiden, at risk of grow to staggering proportions, and the representatives of this Sign can scratch to get a real ill-wishers and friends lose a pleasant.
Taurus Woman
In September, horoscope of Taurus, the tone will ask Venus, waltzing from the constellation Virgo to Libra. The influence of the planets brings the attention of the Bulls on ambition, the need for the implementation and recognition of others. It is no wonder the desire to jump above a head, to succeed in some area or even to boost your self-esteem at the expense of others. Taurus, who has a great goal, Venus gives the green light in September to achieve all good. In order not to lose all power at the start, the experts of the website dailyhoro.ru suggest you to learn how to restore their energy.
Woman-Gemini
September will be eventful and challenging at the same time. Problems add Saturn, which is in retro phase until September 18. This planet is the patron break the month into 2 parts, the last of which will be the beginning of a new life, and the first — period problems and failures. Small, but great difficulties are caused by the retrogradation of Saturn. Past mistakes, hanging things, broken promises, about which the Twins have forgotten, there on the horizon and put the achievement of the plans. Flashes of irritability, emotional discomfort, will haunt the Twins in the first half of the month. To cope with stress easier will help breathing exercises.
Woman-Cancer
In September, the lives of women Cancers leading role will be played retro Neptune. Astrologers advise to be guided by logic, as intuition in the coming months will be a bad Advisor. Any decision can take a lot of time: we’ll have to think about the consequences and calculate several moves ahead. But the probability of error or failure in September, almost zero. Worth to focus on such qualities as thoughtfulness, consistency, ability to draw conclusions and to give an accurate forecast for the future. In these weeks will be excellent to work out cases in which it is necessary to think a head. But the area of feelings and emotions will recede into the background — there may be many complicated situations and uncertain change.
The Female Lion
In General, the month can be called successful — the Lioness will experience a rush of inspiration, more often than usual to stay in good spirits and with ease to give ingenious ideas. The sun in Virgo gives the representatives of this Sign are self-confidence and good fortune, so the best thing to take advantage of this, moving from words to deeds. From 1 to 23 September has the chance to “pull” even the most hopeless project and significantly improve their lives. Put success may be stubborn — try not to put pressure on others: you can get a hard fight back and spend a mighty potential on pointless arguments.
Woman-Virgo
In September the female virgin has a stronger feel energized and desire to start a new life. The accumulation of the planets in their Constellation will form the basis for success, minor success, major victories and a chain of happy coincidences. With this Arsenal, they can only win, so Virgins have a chance to get back on the horse. Circumstances promise to emerge as well as possible, and it is possible that the Virgins waiting for the deserved success. Astrologers suggest to use the favor of the Stars and follow your dreams.
The Woman-Libra
The key to the success of women-Weights this month will be the caution: Sep literally be saturated with tensions that could lead to conflict or, worse, in trouble. In relations with relatives from 1 to 14 September of a possible disorder and a showdown in a raised voice. It is not excluded and friction with colleagues, caused controversial situations and competition. Bouts of activity can be replaced by melancholy and even tears, this is normal. These emotional swings is a personal gift from the Libra Venus. In the first decade of the month astrologers recommend that women of this Sign to be quiet if they want to spend a month fruitfully. Not to succumb to provocations will only put energy protection.
Scorpion Woman
Scorpios love to cultivate, and the upcoming September will give them every opportunity to do: retrograde planets-patrons now has to comprehend the mysteries of existence and finding his spiritual path. Increased desire to learn and the comprehension of the mysteries, as well as improved memory and strong intuition will be a nice bonus to energy, which will beat over the edge. But in love success are expected to be not as impressive, especially if the relationship is on the verge of the break, the Scorpions now have to take, but not to create; to destroy, not to build.
The Woman-Sagittarius
This month the women-archers will have a chance to verify the validity of the proverb “there would be No happiness, Yes the misfortune has helped”. Perhaps bad, at first glance, the circumstances will ultimately bring Sagittarius luck and prosperity. So it is not necessary to grumble on the destiny and to do hasty conclusions: in September it is possible that under the guise of failure, Jupiter will throw a pleasant change for the better. Most importantly — do not lose control of business, even if the event is forced to take a mild melancholy, otherwise you can get into trouble. To take from life the better you will have to find harmony within yourself and think about how to realize itself in the present.
The Woman-Capricorn
To September on a positive note, the female Capricorn will have to learn how to objectively assess the situation and its possibilities. During the month will be times when you’ll need third-party assistance or advice from more experienced people. Perhaps Capricorns will not have enough experience, maybe we are talking about the setbacks in his personal life and the help of relatives. Anyway, it is important to remember that one head is good, two is better. Retrograde Neptune promises a difficult period when you can encounter a lack of motivation and life experience. To maintain a calm attitude and belief in the best, we need to seek the assistance of others, but also to engage in spiritual practices in my spare time.
Aquarius Woman
Astrological forecast for Aquarius women is encouraging, because Saturn moving back on September 18 will begin direct movement that will put many in their places. However, in the beginning of the month female Aquarians can be not up to the job, because the situation in the family or personal life will require more attention. Fatigue and desire to relax can put cases and to spoil relations with others, and therefore astrologers suggest to spend time on sport and creativity. But from 18 to 30 September, Aquarius will have good luck in all areas. During this period, you can afford to take spontaneous decisions in life — it will only improve it.
The Woman-Fish
The financial difficulties that can chase the Fish from 1 to 14 September, they should not be discouraged — as soon as Venus will enter into Libra, the situation in the monetary sector to change. The period from 14 to 30 September, promises to be productive and successful. It is especially useful for large-scale projects, new achievements that require energy, luck and risk. The ability to achieve the goals of the Fish will be on top, they will think fresh, sober and out of the box, so that the astrologers advise to strike while the iron is hot. The only thing you should remember is about people, who in September may suddenly need to support women Fish.