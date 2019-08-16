Women’s horoscope for the week from 19 to 25 August 2019
The penultimate week of the summer — time surprises. Astrologers told what options will give the effect of planets in different signs of the Zodiac.
The end of the season — always an important and significant time. Astrologers believe: waiting for all active and fruitful week suitable for new achievements, holidays, work, and numerous Affairs. Pay attention to everything in the long run can make you happier, and press “start”. All goes well, if you correctly prepare the soil, get rid of outdated and unnecessary for the new.
Aries Woman
To keep things going well, the rams need to keep strength of mind and programming yourself for success: 5 ways to influence the subconscious very useful. Not time to give up! Now is the time when you need to be as strong and confident. The connection of Mars with Venus on 24 August can change roles: the high probability of internal conflicts and false doubt. But if you flashed a purpose in the beginning of the week, go on to victory. In late summer, it will bring pleasant bonuses in the form of self-realization.
Taurus Woman
Venus promises a week of extremes: she can have a productive and not too. All will depend on whether the Bulls with 21 to 25 August to withdraw from the state of drowsy rest. The transition of the planet of the patron in Virgo and dual aspect with Moon and Saturn on Wednesday will surely bring changes, but because Venus is vulnerable, it is better not to trust the circumstances and to rely only on themselves. This will be the first step in a new life. The likelihood of breakdowns and troubles will increase, so the time to strengthen the energy.
Woman-Gemini
Active mercury — a sign of the impending passion. If the women Twins are able to overcome inertia and doubt, energy is more than enough to achieve the desired. If not, the week will be no better and no worse than usual. During the week there are new people that will be useful in the future. So gather strength, stock up on business cards — and more: for exhibitions, concerts and Dating.
Woman-Cancer
This week, astrologers advise Cancerians to be a little selective in the words and in the choice environment. The antagonist of mercury, entering into the many aspects that can confuse all the cards and thwart many plans. Therefore, it is important to be around people you can trust. Make crucial decisions is not recommended: they can be fatal. Better to prepare for spontaneous suggestions and make a plan B. If to awaken intuition, many embarrassing blunders will be avoided.
The Female Lion
The lions continued to smile good luck. August is definitely their month. But it is useful to benefit from it. Astrologers suggest to include in everyday life more Dating, more flirting, more meetings and communication — this adventure will benefit. The only thing that can create minor, but unpleasant risks — the transition of the Sun on 23 August in the constellation Virgo. In this day you can hear his false rumors and create problems from nowhere, to meet a negative person, to enter into a toxic relationship. Setting energetic protection is committed to end the week on a positive note.
Woman-Virgo
The dual aspect of mercury to Saturn and Jupiter on Wednesday is a sign of fateful decisions. The events of that day will have a direct impact on the subsequent week of August. Success awaits those who can cope with their emotions. If virgin want August was positive, need to control myself and not succumb to negative impulses. Feeling that nerves are frayed, you can do what you love that is guaranteed to relieve stress. Now is not the time for breakdowns and disputes.
The Woman-Libra
On Friday, negatively affecting the Weights of the Sun will weaken. This will clarify the confusion in the cases will help to avoid trouble, to escape from negativity, fears, and anxieties that deprive confidence. Due to the change of energy of Venus astrologers suggest weekdays to stand firmly on his feet, and strive for emotional balance. It is better to listen to reason than to instinct. A little more logic and everything will fall into place. The main thing — do not overdo it with this: it is important to keep inner balance.
Scorpion Woman
The penultimate week of August will give women the Scorpions a chance to deal with problems. Active Pluto — the key to success in many areas, however, there is one “but”: you should not engage in disputes with others. Of course, the Scorpions have been known to defend their opinion, and the decline of Venus can awaken inner strength, but “asking” someone else’s opinion, Scorpios are wrong, and it will not play into their hands. In General, stars give red light arrogant actions. Try to think positively, pay more attention to the fact that adjusts to the optimism.
The Woman-Sagittarius
The week begins with the conjunction between the Sun and Pluto, and this means that Tuesday will have to prioritize. Dreams can come true, if them correctly to form. Dreaming about a vacation? Your first flight! Wanted to change life? New changes will come, inspired by your desires. This week the Sun promises to give amazing feeling. Sagittarius it is important to maintain emotional ease until the end of the week. In this state, it would be a success in business and the favor of fortune.
The Woman-Capricorn
Astrologers offer women-Capricorn to stop and ask yourself: is it really necessary what you persist in fighting? All the secret this week will be revealed. Confidence doesn’t always play at hand, and now, at the moment of activation of Pluto need to wait and think about plans. The patron will tip to rapid solutions, and therein lies the catch. On the one hand, it is good when problems are solved on the fly, with the other great danger in the hustle and bustle of making a mistake, perhaps even fatal. The best thing to do is relax and watch (of course, if possible).
Aquarius Woman
Representatives of Aquarius it is important to find a foothold and to understand their own desires. Astrologers suggest to do it until Wednesday, since then the patron Saint Saturn enters the excitement, exacerbating any situation multiple dimensions. At this time all have to fight, and a clear goal will help to get the winner. To not lose faith in ourselves, Aquarius are advised to spend more time with family. Not only will this save you from energy depletion and about doubt, but also will give positive emotions, which will become a strong Foundation for change.
The Woman-Fish
Virtually all week the Fish will be held under the influence of weakened energy of Venus. Once in the constellation of Virgo, it will then instill confidence, to point out vulnerable. The period from 21 to 25 August declines to chaos in thoughts, deeds and actions. Well, given the fact that the emotional background of the week will be busy, the chaos will be devastating. Fish a 7 days can make so many mistakes that you have made for the month. It is important to respond flexibly to changes around, do not lose caution and be aware of the sense of proportion to life remained positive dynamics.