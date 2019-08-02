Women’s horoscope for the week from 5th to 11th August 2019
External beauty is important but inner strength that comes along with the achievement of the objectives is the most beautiful thing in the world. Gain confidence in yourself will help a women’s weekly horoscope.
In early August, Venus, the Sun and Mars meet in the constellation Leo, which will largely determine the health and state of Affairs. Astrologers propose to take up the unfinished tasks and unsolved problems and also try to build relationships with the people you once quarreled: this planet is favorably supported, and therefore a high probability that life will improve.
Aries Woman
The sun and Mars in Leo, so belief in themselves and their abilities will be overflowing women-Rams. The week is likely to take place in the bustle and business. To achieve absolute efficiency and not wasting time in vain, better until August 7 to get rid of unnecessary, and after — to do important. Key days of the week — Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, because the planet will give a burst of energy.Now the motto is not “through thorns to the stars”, a progressive, step by step to the big goal.
Taurus Woman
Active Venus connected to other planets, tells us that this week every day will be a celebration. Of course, if the Bulls want to. Astrologers suggest to devote a little more time to yourself and a little less solving problems. The accumulated power will be a great encouragement for the future. But yet aspire to something greater ineffective: emotional and rash actions, especially on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, will lead to the collapse. Now it is better to finish the necessary things, to apologize where it is needed, not to promise and not to take on too much, not to intrigue against someone. Then no hidden trouble can’t hurt.
Woman-Gemini
Mercury is still in Cancer and still appeals to the female Twins, demanding to become responsible. The care and caution that should accompany the Twins this week. Astrologers recommend in advance to prepare for the fact that on Tuesday and Thursday will have to change plans and improvise on the go. It is very important to insure the most problematic areas: to verify the information, and not to doubt its accuracy, to relate to the words of others with a grain of salt. However, if you do not change direction, little will change and give serious complications.
Woman-Cancer
This week the Moon will affect Cancers not the best way. Astrologers recommend to take your emotions under control and act wisely. Against the background of General trends it can be a difficult task, but it will help to avoid unnecessary problems, frustrations, and disappointments. Now comes to the fore the state of mind and harmony with others. If you can take care of this earlier in the week, you can enjoy the success of its completion and be very happy.
The Female Lion
The cluster of planets in Leo tells the Lionesses: it’s time to become the star of a party and to add life to more happiness, it seems, in recent months, happy has had a strained relationship. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday women of this Sign will have an advantage where it is most strongly needed. Even an accident or some little thing may these days lead to success. Astrologers suggest to go out, socialize with people, under any circumstances, not to withdraw into themselves. Thanks to this week will be productive, and with some skill will literally change lives for the better.
Woman-Virgo
Stay patron-mercury in Cancer this week may finally be tiring of the Virgins. Representatives of this Sign may face impotence and lose motivation, especially on Tuesday and Thursday. The correct reaction to these trends as, on the one hand, you can ignore the warning and squeeze all the juices, and on the other to succumb to apathy and miss out on a good opportunity. Fortunately, 6 Aug women-virgin will get a clue again, which is quite possible to understand themselves and to find an additional source of power and then no temptation will not prevent them to attract prosperity into your life.
The Woman-Libra
The time for exploits in the name of work, family, career growth will come after Thursday. And in the beginning of the week Libras will have to match its strength and the possibilities with reality. Castles in the air is better not to build: while Venus is in Leo, the astrologers suggest to perplex to create a solid base of cases for the whole of August. If the female Libra will be able to listen to yourself, pay attention to your inner feelings and try to really relax, the force balance will be restored and energy will be enough until the winter. Therefore, the best plan for this week is to spend time planning and fun.
Scorpion Woman
Mars, passing the constellation Leo, will be the source of new problems. However, the activity of the patron may give the Scorpions and a good chance of success if they think positively and try to see around the problems and opportunities. With confidence we can say that a week passes without disruption of plans and excesses, if of a woman-Scorpions would not give in to difficulties. Out of the crisis always want a winner. And this week, this will not cause problems: the strength and confidence of a Lion, will help to achieve the desired. So long as you continue to stand your ground.
The Woman-Sagittarius
Jupiter is preparing to leave the retro-phase and, therefore, the representatives of Sagittarius would do well to expand their boundaries and possibilities. You can do a variety of sports, focusing on improving endurance, or enroll in refresher courses to upgrade their skills. During the week from 5 to 11 August, Sagittarius will be one important day is Sunday, and to prepare for it. The return of Jupiter to direct motion will determine a lot, will show the weaknesses. It will become clear that it was lost forever, and what else can be changed. Success is guaranteed with the strong belief in yourself and your strength.
The Woman-Capricorn
Despite the fact that the week will bring a different perspective, and the influence of Saturn and Venus is perfect for the creation, fulfillment of desires and realization of the most daring plans, Capricorns can lose sight of the positive changes. Unrealized potential is likely to turn into disappointment and negativity. Astrologers advise the representatives of Capricorn to stop to come up with extra complexity and his own to erect obstacles in its path. Problems are solved much faster, if not exaggerate them, and find a way out. Recommended maximum load yourself with work and your life — then get to understand that the universe abounds with opportunities.
Aquarius Woman
This week, the astrologers suggest to Aquarius not to load yourself full of work, not to take on extra responsibility and not be late for dinner — then the week will take place in a pleasant atmosphere. Restraint, harmony, tranquility — that’s the secret of success for women-Aquarius, which manages the troubled Neptune. Judging from its active position, the planet will sow doubts and to lure in the captivity of illusions, so you’ll have to ignore the difficult situation and to trust your intuition.
The Woman-Fish
Important planet this week — Venus. Important area — the spiritual life. Astrologers suggest the Fish carefully consider their actions and words, but also pay attention to non-standard situations occurring from 7 to 10 August. If you do not do analysis of life events will come back like a boomerang and prevent us from moving forward. Fortunately, this is easy to avoid, to be careful in the desires and attentive to the world. So urgent was no career issues or long-awaited date, the basis of everything is to care about their own harmony, attentiveness to their feelings and caution. To eliminate stress will help your creativity and art therapy.