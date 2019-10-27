Women’s horoscope for the week from October 28 to November 3, 2019
The second autumn month comes to an end. Ahead of November, and the tips of the female horoscope will help each Zodiac Sign to move to a new level and to enlist the support of planet-patrons.
The coming week will be under the influence of Venus in Scorpio. The planet still provokes undulating mood, decline in activity and suspicion. It is very important to control emotions and calmly to what is happening. 31 Oct mercury goes to retrograde movement. Learn about the features of a retro mercury, you will be able to better navigate the event and to literally anticipate them.
Aries Woman
The closer the end of October, the less time remains to change your life. After 31 number of important decisions have to be postponed to a more favorable period. It’s time to make every effort to achieve the goals, and try not to miss good luck. The cycle of events can greatly turn the head: you need to think about everything that happened, and to plan further action.
Taurus Woman
In women, Taurus is the time of analysis and introspection: mercury retrograde will dictate the rules. Astrologers advise to carefully think through their decisions and actions, business matters and financial costs. As for his personal life, the prognosis is favorable; it will resolve many disagreements with loved ones, and to build relationships. Most importantly — carefully monitor response: do not waste energy knocking on closed doors.
Woman-Gemini
Women Gemini astrological forecast promises an unexpected twist of fate. To the fore feelings: the Twins are vulnerable, emotional and very touchy. In such a dangerous condition they will be vulnerable, so it is important to find strength and connect rational thinking. It’s more about balance and peace, so better to be safe and not to risk nothing. Well, if the time has come to make a decisive step, mercury will provide opportunities, the main thing is to follow your gut.
Woman-Cancer
Women of the Cancer will be calm and favourable week. However, astrologers advised not to exercise excessive trust in others and not look at the world through the prism of optimism, as usual. Venus in Scorpio, so things might not seem what really is. It is very important to think objectively and make informed decisions. In work and in personal life Cancers should be more meticulous and pragmatic — this will prevent accidental errors.
The Female Lion
Going out on a hunt, be it love Affairs or career front, female Lions, it is important to calculate the detractors who aktiviziruyutsya the fault of Venus in Scorpio. Astrologers do not recommend trust to friends and acquaintances: all actions and words this week needs to be carefully thought out and weighed. It is very important not to give the negativity, doubts, or toxic people to prevent personal reasons. It is best to approach problems with a creative side: thinking outside the box will help to find a way out of difficult situation.
Woman-Virgo
Transition week will push Dev with doubts and fears. But it is important to remember that intuition and feelings are not the only guides that help to find the truth. It is now important to connect the mind and logical thinking. Fortunately, Virgo is able to do it better than others. Astrologers advise you to approach everything with the mind, then success in business will not keep itself waiting.
The Woman-Libra
Venus in Scorpio and mercury retrograde means for women Scale loss of strength. Not all changes will bring success. According to astrologers, the week will be favorable for finding new friends and expanding ties, but will have to rely only on themselves. The most important thing — not to spend for nothing your energy, because there are things that we’re wasting time and effort. This understanding will provide new victories in the future.
Scorpion Woman
Meeting of the planets in the constellation of Scorpio promises representatives Sign a good week. You can afford to relax and trust the flow of events. Excessive stress can escalate into aggression and the desire to “crush” others, but in order not to spoil his energy and not lose a luck, try to limit contact with toxic people. While the planet in a favorable position, it is better to get rid of all bad and unnecessary, and then to achieve goals.
The Woman-Sagittarius
Women archers waiting for the week when you’ll have to be restrained in emotional reactions. Under the active patronage of Jupiter all events will be perceived sharply. Pace is a short walk from energy depletion. To avoid this, and to reduce outbreaks of negative emotions, astrologers advise archers to ward off negativity and irritants.
The Woman-Capricorn
To representatives of Capricorn descend material concerns, monetary losses and problems at work. The reason for that is mercury retrograde. Astrologers recommend to maintain good relations with others, especially with colleagues, even if there are reasons to argue. A diplomatic position is now much more profitable: get and keep the nerve cells, and preserve relationships with people.
Aquarius Woman
Astrologers suggest to postpone crucial decisions: on the agenda of the week — mercury retrograde. To avoid unnecessary problems, which can bring a shift of energy, you will need a calm and measured in all. Would have liked to deny responsibility and be free to fly, now have to take up the case with renewed vigor. Use the rules of success, and then November will bring the long-awaited victory and change for the better.
The Woman-Fish
Women Fish the astrologers advise to devote time to the hygiene of the consciousness. Despite the fact that they are waiting for a good week to achieve outstanding results, it is important not to forget about yourself. Slowly bring order to your personal life, deal with household chores and money matters, you need to remember about your inner world. Otherwise, Venus, residing in Scorpio, not only will deprive of harmony, but also make you dive into the depths of complexes and fears.