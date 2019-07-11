Women’s League of the NBA want to open in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Two businessmen from the sphere of technology decided to launch a women’s NBA team in Toronto.

Daniel Ascott and Max Abrahams, who are in partnership with the New Media Group, last month created a few social media accounts to inform people about their intentions to bring the US-based professional women’s basketball League. Now, according to their plan, they will apply for a franchise opens in the summer.

However, it is unclear whether she wants the WNBA to expand (now they have 12 teams), but in a recent interview, Ascott said that optimistic about the chances of the creation of the first franchise League in Canada.

Ascott shared that he and Abrahams had discussed the idea in April, but when a basketball team from Toronto Raptors won the NBA title, they realized that the best time for such a request will not be.

Businessmen hope that if they succeed, then the women’s team from Toronto will be able to take part in the season 2020.

Their efforts they began to apply a few weeks later after the WNBA announced a new television agreement, which will be shown in 53 of their games in Canada this season.

Experts say that to implement such an idea can be incredibly expensive, as in the past, the NBA was losing $10 million a year.