Women’s national team of Ukraine on CHE’s volleyball lost to the current Vice-Champions of the world
In Poland, Turkey, Hungary and Slovakia (Lodz, Ankara, Budapest, Bratislava) continued fights of the championship of Europe on volleyball among women’s teams in the final stage which is the first time take part 24 teams. The Ukrainian team, as you know, fighting in a group with rivals from Poland, Belgium, Italy, Slovenia and Portugal (in the 1/8 final will break the four best teams from each group)
After the defeat at the start of your competitors from Belgium (0:3) “yellow-blue”, unfortunately, lost the second match. Wards of Gary Egiazarov lost in three sets to two-time Champions of Europe (2007 and 2009), the Champions of the world-2002, current Vice-world Champions Italians— 0:3 (16:25, 18:25, 10:25), extending their streak without a win in the final tournaments of the European Championships to 18 meetings.
Other matches in the group brought the following results: Belgium — Slovenia — 3:0, Italy — Portugal — 3:0, Poland — Slovenia — 3:0, Portugal — Poland — 0:3, Slovenia — Portugal — 3:0.
Position of commands: 1. Italy — 4 points (2 matches); 2. Poland — 4 (2); 3. Belgium — 4 (2); 4. Slovenia — 2 (3); 5. Ukraine — 0 (2); 6. Portugal — 0 (3).
Recall that the national team of Ukraine will hold a 13-strong “Atlas Arena” in Lodz three matches in the group — Poland (26 August), Slovenia (August 28) and Portugal (29 August).
Photo cev. eu
