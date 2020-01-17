Women’s team of Norway for the fourth time in a row won the biathlon relay of the world Cup
In German Ruhpolding in the fifth stage of the biathlon world Cup hosted the women’s 4×6 km relay
Victory, as in the three previous races, was won by team Norway.
The second he finished the race with the French.
“Bronze” – the team of Switzerland.
The Ukrainian Quartet consisting of the sisters Semerenko, Julia Jim and Olena Pidhrushna was at the finish line sixth. The gap to the leader was 55 seconds.
Note that the luxury segment has held Jim, who took the second stage at the 9th position, and passed the baton to Valentina Semerenko on the 3rd place.
We will add that Ukrainian women’s team for the second time in a row, finishing the relay in the 6-th position.
The results of the race:
- Norway (0+9) 1:08:46,4
- France (0+8) +10,7
- Switzerland (0+4) +20,7
- Germany (2+4) +31,7
- Sweden (0+11) +54,3
- Ukraine (0+7) +54,8