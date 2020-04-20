Women’s team of Ukraine in Boxing took part in a beautiful challenge (video)
April 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Women’s team of Ukraine in Boxing took part in a beautiful challenge. First, girls showed how they go in the ring, and then how they look in real life.
Recall, our girls won five medals at the European Championships 2019 will be held in September in the Spanish capital.
View this post in Instagram
Inoca zbra Ukraine 🇺🇦 z box z our 😻”Levizje” u skladi prinjala call from zbro Kazakhstan 🇰🇿. ⠀ Wisla curiously ✌ it’s amazing ⠀ Peredam COMAND 🇲🇨 Polish! @agatka.11 @drabik.sandra_official @sandra_kruk.57 @aneta_rygielska @karolina.lukasik.77 Video: @rohova.katya99