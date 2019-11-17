“Won the case”: in the Crimea, the singing star of the 90s gathered in Kiev
Star 90 is a Russian singer Tatiana Ovsienko, who served in the occupied Crimea, decided to seek permission for the entry to Kiev, as previously it was done by her colleague Natasha Koroleva.
According to Ovsienko, she managed to win in court and prove that “is an artist, so he worked in the Crimea”.
“Kind of like I won the case. Now mommy is here now together let’s go” — boasted it was broadcast on Russian TV channels.
Ovsienko complained that she was not allowed to bury his father in Kiev. “He’s been gone a year. Hard it was given. A heart attack, but I, of course, not allowed. When stopped at dad’s heart, I was almost in Kiev. They waited five or six hours, demanded a death certificate, but it was impossible. We persuaded the doctor, which fixed the time and date of the cardiac arrest. He sent help to the border and I was allowed. The same story was for 40 days”, — told Ovsienko.
How she managed to convince the court that the laws do not apply to artists, Ovsienko explained.
Recall that recently she, the Queen addressed to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky with a request to cancel the ban on entry.
