Won the championship of Europe, which nobody wants: the athlete gave the bitter truth about sports in…
Ukrainian high jumper Yulia Levchenko with victory returned from the Swedish gävle, where he played in the European championship among sportsmen no older than 23 years. She only overcame the bar at a height of 1.97 m, which allowed not only to defend the title of European champion U-23 (in 2017 Yulia was not equal in the Polish Bydgoszcz), but also to run the Olympic qualifying standard for the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo. The silver went to the German Christine Hansel, “bronze” Ella Unduly from Greece — both stopped at the height of 1.92 m.
Upon returning to Kyiv, 21-year-old athlete talked about how her popularity changed. “I am what was, and has remained so — note I did not change. And my popularity — the concept is quite controversial. Here it is back with a victorious European championship and of the journalists at the airport I met exactly no one. So to perk up, not from what (smiles). I must say that I don’t even attention please and the sport in General. Children need to see on TV sport, they must have living heroes. Then our sport will be the future“, — quotes the words Levchenko website “Glavkom”.
We will add that in the European championship U-23 another medal, bronze dignity, brought to Ukraine in the hammer throw Mikhail Gavrilyuk. With result 72,21 our 20-year-old compatriot lost only Spaniard Alberto Gonzalez (74,36 m) and the Hungarian Bench halasu (74,14 m).
