Won’t get 100 million: Alibasov lost the court case against the Mole
Controversial Russian producer Bari Alibasov, who earlier alleged poisoned fluid for flushing pipes “Mole”, lost a court case that was filed against the manufacturer of the detergent “Mole”.
As reported by rossm, producer “na-na” assured the court that the packing of the Mole, whom he poisoned, similar to drinking yoghurt.
He demanded of the examination packaging and assured that the victims of this tool may be more.
The court was not on his side and has refused the claim of 100 million rubles to producers of “the Mole” — the company “AMS Media”, as well as to the network of hypermarkets “Auchan”.
The hearing was held in the Presnensky district of Moscow on 8 October.
Recall that Alibasov accused of staging a poisoning.
He says that he has pain in his stomach and treated with vodka.
