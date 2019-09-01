Wooden statue of the tramp established in the homeland of his wife
Wooden figure of the President of the United States Donald trump is set in the homeland of his wife, Melanie trump in Slovenia.
About it reports The Washington Post.
In the Slovenian village of Sevnica, located 30 km from Ljubljana, where he spent his childhood first lady of the USA Melania trump, erected a wooden figure of the American leader.
The height of the statue is about eight feet. Trump is depicted in a blue suit and red tie, with a ferocious facial expression and a raised fist.
The publication compares the sculpture Nutcracker. According to the Creator, in the work he was helped by local youth work is a “provocation, since the world is full of populism”.
In July in Slovenia is a very original statue Melania trump, made of wood. Wooden sculpture of the wife of the President of the United States Donald trump was set at the edge of the Slovenian town of Sevnica is at home the first lady of the United States of America.
American artist brad Downey has hired a local artisan, who is a chainsaw carved statue of a tree trunk.
The sculpture depicts the Melania trump in blue dress in which she attended her husband’s inauguration. Hand she welcomes the city.
The statue is made in the genre of naive art: a noticeable, deliberate rudeness when you run face first lady of the United States and shapes.