Woody Harrelson may get a role in the new “Batman”
Known 58-year-old American actor woody Harrelson may join the membership of the new “Batman”. The Director of the film is Matt Reeves.
According to the portal We Got This Covered, Harrelson will almost certainly appear in the new “Batman”, but it is still unknown what role will be the celebrity. Not so long ago the site got hit with the fact that the lead character is approved of Robert Pattinson, as eventually happened. However, neither the representatives of the stars of “true detective”, nor the actor has not yet confirmed information about participation in the project.
In the tape of authorship Reeves will be affected by the period of formation of the protagonist who is willing to devote himself to protecting Gotham. To resist Bruce Wayne will be six opponents that will become the Riddler. The premiere of the Batman movie planned for the summer of 2021.