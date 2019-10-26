Wool cardigan Kurt Cobain will sell for 200 thousand dollars
In the auction will be sold to a wool cardigan that belonged to the deceased Kurt Cobain. The cost of the respective lot will be about 200 thousand dollars.
The organizer of the auction acts as the auction house Julien’s Auctions. We are talking about the cardigan, which Kurt Cobain sang songs in the program MTV Unplugged a year before his death at 27 years of age. Then the Nirvana frontman played an acoustic guitar. The outfit kept the cigarette burns, dirt, and evidence of the “attack” of the moth. In addition, the garment is missing one button. To gain for lot I hope not less than 200 thousand dollars.
Sell at auction and other valuable things, for example, owned by Elvis Presley’s Lincoln Continental. Visitors will be able to purchase a police costume, worn by George Michael, and the auction will take place on 25 and 26 October in new York.