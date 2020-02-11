Word of the week: 10 non-obvious meanings of phrasal verb break
In the list of phrasal verbs in English is the verb break. This verb, being wrong (break-broke-broken) is the most common used verbs in English, writes Engblog. In addition to its core values of “to break, to leave, to break”, as this phrasal verb has a dozen of values, which you hardly can guess by the combination of underlying value and of the preposition (adverb).
That is why we remember how to translate phrasal verb break in combination with different prepositions. And the examples that illustrated the use of a specific phrasal verb break, help to reinforce the material described.
Values phrasal verb break
Among the values of phrasal verb break there are:
Break away
To escape (from prison), to give up (old habits), break away (from a group); disperse (of clouds), to get rid of something, to kill something.
- When are you going to break away from this bad habit? When are you going to end this bad habit?
- I broke away from my old friends. – I moved away from my old friends.
- It was very cloudy in the morning, but the clouds soon broke away. – The morning was very cloudy but later the clouds disappeared.
Break down
To break open (door), beat (resistance), to go, to fail, to fall off (not stand), to break down, become insolvent, to take apart, to divide, to worsen (health), to fail, to cry, etc.
- When she knew that her father died she broke down in tears. When she learned that her father died, she cried.
- Our car broke down about five kilometers out of the city and we had to walk home. – Our car broke down five kilometers from the city, and we had to walk home.
- My health broke down. – My health deteriorated.
- I feel our relationship has broken down. I feel that our relationship is over.
Break forth
To shoot ahead, to erupt, to shout.
- The new volcano broke forth in the valley. – In the valley woke up a new volcano. (In the valley of the eruption of a new volcano).
- They broke forth into singing. They began to sing loudly.
Break in
To break (the door), to leave (a horse), to break in (shoes), to interfere (in a conversation), to tame.
- Do you know how to break in a new car? – Do you know how to break in a new car?
- The door of this house is open. Somebody might have broken in. – The door of the house open. Maybe someone broke into the house.
Break into
Suddenly starting or suddenly change speed, to interrupt (a conversation), to break, to violate, to break (laughter, tears).
- When he saw his daughter he broke into a broad smile. – He smiled all his teeth when he saw her.
- The garage has been broken into three times this year. – This year a garage was broken into three times.
- The Thief broke into the bank lavatory. – A thief broke into a Bank toilet.
Break off
Break off, break up (relationship), to cancel (an engagement), to shut up, to stop (friendship), pick.
- He has broken off his engagement with Chrissy. – He broke it off with Chrissie.
- They were not satisfied with the terms of a contract so they decided to break off negotiations. – They did not accept the terms of the contract and they decided to suspend the negotiations.
- He was telling his ridiculous story and suddenly broke off. – He told the ridiculous story then stopped.
Break out
To escape, break out (fire), break out (war), speak (rash), to appear, to begin.
- He was afraid of speaking in public. Being nervous he broke out into a sweat. – He was afraid to speak in public. He was nervous and covered in sweat.
- The prisoner broke out. – A prisoner escaped.
- My son broke out in hives. – My son has appeared allergic rash.
Break out of
To escape from anywhere.
- How did you manage to break out of her house? — How did you manage to escape from her house?
Break through
To break, to break, to do, to achieve, to make a discovery, make a breach, to go ahead.
- The sun broke through heavy clouds over my city. In my hometown the sun broke through the clouds.
Break up
Blow (ground), to break (furniture), to stop (the congregation) to make discord in the family, to spoil, to change (about the weather), to curtail, to weaken, to be closed (on vacation), etc.
- The party didn’t break up until three in the morning. – The guests left (the party ended) to three o’clock of the night.
- School will break up next month. – The school will end next month.
- Mike and I have broken up. – Mike and I broke up.
- The crowd broke up. – The crowd dispersed.
- Clouds are breaking up, but the weather is dicey. – The clouds cleared, but the weather is unpredictable.
As you can see, the list is only 10 items, but it is not so much for phrasal verb, therefore, do not postpone the study of the phrasal verb break.
bookmark