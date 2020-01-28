Word of the week: 20 frequently used values phrasal verb take
Polysemy in the English language is no surprise, but phrasal combinations, take the number can be compared only to that of the verbs of group get. Speakenglishwell.ru to learn at least 20 different combinations and their values, as well as simple and clear examples of the use of phrasal verb.
Basic values and temporary forms
As the independent verb take verbs translated “to take”, “take”, “grab”, to “use any means”. It belongs to the category of irregular verbs, so you should pay special attention to the forms of take and past participle. Elapsed time is expressed in the form took and the past participle form taken. We have the following scheme:
take⟶took⟶taken.
Note the change of the root vowel in the Past Simple (a⟶OO) and the final n in the form of the sacrament. Consider the usage examples of take in different times and values.
- How often do you take that medicine? How often do you take medication?
- Teacher took my book. — The teacher took my book.
- We were taken by Jane’s beauty when we met. — We were so engulfed in the beauty of Jane from the moment of our meeting.
Examples can be seen as multivalued is a verb, even when used independently. And if you use it in conjunction with the official words, the phrasal verb take will have different values, almost impossible to account.
Phrasal verb take:
To memorize all phrasal combination is like trying to grasp the immensity, therefore, propose to study only the most frequently used phrase.
Take in
The translation of this expression depends on the context. Phrase may have the meaning “to absorb”, “insert”, “make”, “to”, “cheat”, “take thing”, “to give asylum/shelter”, “work at home”.
- The dress is too wide for me, can you take in it? — This dress is great for me can you take?
- My friends took me in. My friends tricked me.
- I will take in the homeless cat. — I’ll adopt this stray cat.
Take over
The predicate species take over have a more homogeneous semantic group: “to take responsibility”, “becoming a leader”, “to take possession”, “take position.” Also take over used to mean “to move to the opposite shore”.
- She took over the farm from her parents. — She became the owner of the farm after the parents.
- Let me take over your problems. — Let me take your problems on himself.
- He asks me to take him over to that shore. — He asked me to take him to the other side.
Take along
The translation of this expression – “to take”, “bring”, “take with you”.
- My mother took me along to her office. My mother took me to work.
Take off
Another example of a multivalued take off: this phrasal verb is translated “remove”, “take”, “lower”, “dump”, “to carry away”, “fly”, “take off clothes”, “to enjoy success”, “cancel ban”, “take a break”.
- Take your hands off our ball! — Get your hands off our ball!
- Take your jacket off, please. — Please remove your jacket.
- The plane won’t take off at 08.00. — The plane will take off at 8.00.
- I worked hard all year but now I have to take 2 week off. The whole year I worked a lot, but now I need to take 2 weeks off.
- All sellers took off the price of this smartphone yesterday. — Yesterday all the sellers reduced the price of this smartphone.
Take up
Depending on the context, the expression take up has many translations: “to raise”, “date”, “engage”, “buy”, “shorten”, “discuss”, “make the call”, “take a seat”.
- You should take up a sport. — You should exercise.
- We took up our plans the whole evening. We discussed our plans for the evening.
- Johnny, take up your school bag. — Johnny, pick up your backpack.
Take apart
Phrasal verbs of this group can be translated with such words as “analyze”, “criticize”, “to take apart”, “to scold someone”, “to defeat”.
- I can take your car apart. — I can dismantle your car piece by piece.
- Why did you take apart the film? — Why you criticized this movie?
Take out
Verbs take out contains the following meanings: “delete”, “extract”, “get”, “write”, “stain”, “give vent anger”, “take walk”.
- I take the pen out of my pencil case. — I pull a pen out of her pencil case.
- The tooth should be taken out. — This tooth needs to be removed.
- Don’t take it out on your children. — Don’t take your anger out on children
Take away
The design of the take away means “to seize”, “take”, “remove”, “take”. Used in mathematical value “subtract”.
- Take him away to the hospital. — Take him to the hospital.
- Take 134 away from 1000. — Subtract from thousands 134.
Take to
The meaning of this phrasal verb – “make a habit”, “addicted to do anything”, “to become attached to anyone”.
- She was taken to her cat. She was very attached to his cat.
Take back
The main translation is “to bring back.” Also this combination it is possible to Express the phrase “take it back”, “to admit a mistake.”
- If you win I will take my words back. — If you win, I’ll take it back.
- She took the knife back. — She gave the knife back.
Take down
There are several variants of translations of the expression take down in Russian language. In one context it can be translated with the words “endure”, “disassemble”, “destroy”, and “burn”. In other situations, this phrase might be the verb “to shoot”, for example, clothing or object that is somewhere hanging. And the third take down is expressed by the phrase “down a peg”, “lower price”.
- I took down my pants. — I took off my pants.
- My favourite old building was taken down. My favorite old building was demolished.
- She took down my speech. — She recorded my speech.
- Father is taking down our christmas tree. The father examines our Christmas tree.
- If you take down the price I will buy it. — If you reduce the price, I’ll buy it.
Take on
English phrases with this construction means “to buy”, “take”, “take a job”, “get”, “worry”, “get to work”, “compete”.
- The next bus will take on these passengers. — The next bus will get the passengers.
- Let me take on this work. — Allow me to take this job.
- Their words took on a new meaning. — Their words have acquired a new meaning.
- My sisters decided to take on chess. My sister’s decided to challenge their ability to play chess.
Take after
This expression is used to talk about the similarities with the other person. Translation of take after – “to be”, “to borrow the line”.
- Your daughter took after her father. Your daughter is just like his father (like his father).
Take through
This phrasal construction has the meaning “to clarify”, “run”, “implement”, “to bring the case to the end.”
- We will take our work through. — We will bring your work to the end.
- His teacher took me through the topic. His teacher explained to me that topic.
Take aside
This phrase can be compared with the Russian expression “to take aside”, “to withdraw for conversation.”
- She was very much surprised when I took her aside. She was very surprised when I took her to the side.
Take for
The combination is used in the meaning “to confuse one with the other,” “take someone/something for something else”.
- They take me for an American actress. They take me for some kind of American actress.
Take around
The phrasal construction corresponds to the Russian to show you around, introduce with the area.
- My friend takes me around and showed Moscow sight. — My friend shows me Moscow and its attractions.
Take aback
The expression means extreme surprise; “astonishment”, “concern”.
- All relatives were taken aback when they knew about my wedding. — All relatives were shocked when they found out about my wedding.
Stable expression take for granted
The phrase is translated into Russian by the phrase “taken for granted”.
- She always takes my help for granted. — She always takes my help for granted.
Stable expression take up with someone
Means “to make friends”, to “compete with someone”.
- Do you really take up with that fellow? — Are you really friends with that guy?
Different
English
Educational program
learning English
The word неделиFacebookVkontakte
bookmark