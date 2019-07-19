Words Zakharova about the Ukrainian snipers ridiculed
Roman Tsymbalyuk commented on her statement.
The speaker of Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova complained clear the work of snipers of the Armed forces of Ukraine in the Donbas and ran into a bright response, the Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsimbalyuk, reports the observer.
A part of it is an angry speech on this occasion he showed in his video blog on YouTube.
“Marked increase in sniper fire from the APU. Support in this Kyiv have Canada and the United States. They regularly provide various weapons, including sniper and anti-radar systems, as well as training snipers” – vigorously protested the odious Zakharova.
In turn, Tsymbaliuk defeated all her reasoned counter claim issues and made fun of ostentatious indignation of the official representative the Ministry of foreign Affairs of the aggressor.
“Hto HRV*all – nevistka. Everything is clear and obvious. Blame USA and their satellites. In this case, their role nominated U.S. and Canada. Yes, these two countries help us a little with weapons, including sniper rifles. However, I wonder why this honest broker Russian Maria Vladimirovna does not mention that half the victims of the Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline have fallen just by sniping the Russian mercenaries?! Maybe they are not mercenaries? Just stripe removed in the Rostov region and these became, in Russia they are called “militia”. However, it is unclear why” sarcastically commented on the statement Zakharova, a journalist.
In addition, he emphasized that in his speech, the speaker of the foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation recognized the efficiency of the Ukrainian defenders, who successfully destroy enemy artillery.
“About sniper rifles, we talked, and that the anti-radar systems? Isn’t that system of artillery reconnaissance? Well, that is, those things that define the coordinates where firing on us, on Ukrainians. Why the Russian foreign Ministry outraged by this paragraph, and, where are the means of attacking Ukraine, is anyone here not interested?” – he turned to Zakharova with a rhetorical question.