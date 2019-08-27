Work at home impact on the risk of premature death
Scientists from the University of Leicester came to the water that any work around the house reduces the risk of premature death. This also applies to washing dishes, and cleaning. The arguments of researchers published an edition of The Sun.
The researchers analyzed data from eight scientific papers, which dealt with medical records and activity 36 383 people after the age of 40, who wore a special device. Their health were observed in an average of 5.8 years, during which time died 2 149 people. The results showed that deaths decreased with increasing physical activity, and every additional minute brought a noticeable advantage.
Mortality also dropped sharply at a moderate intensity, reaching a peak with the same favour on 24 minutes a day. These actions include brisk walking, gardening, washing dishes, cleaning using a cleaner. In turn, inactivity for 9.5 hours daily was associated with a higher risk of premature death, even among those who regularly engaged in sports.
The study authors Charlotte Edvardson and Tom Yates said on this score: “These results confirm the statement that it is better to do something than to do nothing. They show that physical activity of any intensity reduces the risk of death. This applies to any work around the house. Earlier it was widely believed that bigger is better, in terms of physical activity for health”.